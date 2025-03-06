Breaking Down State Street: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of State Street (NYSE:STT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $121.0, a high estimate of $139.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. Marking an increase of 4.7%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $115.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of State Street by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $139.00 $142.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $103.00 $104.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $104.00 $106.00 David Smith Truist Securities Announces Hold $106.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $127.00 $108.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $132.00 $139.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $118.00 $108.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $139.00 $102.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to State Street. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of State Street's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into State Street's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on State Street analyst ratings.

Delving into State Street's Background

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, andinvestment researchand trading. With approximately $47 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $4.7 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs about 53,000 worldwide.

Key Indicators: State Street's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: State Street's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: State Street's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): State Street's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: State Street's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Seaport Global Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for STT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.