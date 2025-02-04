Breaking Down Standex International: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Standex International (NYSE:SXI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Standex International and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $221.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $224.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. This current average has increased by 0.23% from the previous average price target of $220.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Standex International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $224.00 $222.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00

Delving into Standex International's Background

Standex International Corp is an industrial manufacturer of different products and services used in commercial and industrial markets. It has five reportable segments; Electronics; Engraving; Scientific; Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions. The maximum revenue is generated from its Electronics segment which is a component and value-added services provider of both sensing and switching technologies as well as magnetic power conversion components and assemblies, like custom wound transformers and inductors, current sense technology, value-added assemblies, and mechanical packaging among others. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States and the rest from Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and South Africa (EMEA), and other regions.

Standex International: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Standex International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.4% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Standex International's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Standex International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Standex International's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Standex International faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

