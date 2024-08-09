Breaking Down Spectrum Brands Holdings: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $99.17, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.85% from the previous average price target of $98.33.

The standing of Spectrum Brands Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $94.00 $91.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $87.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $111.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $87.00 $95.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $90.00 $92.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $114.00 $114.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Spectrum Brands Holdings. Rating: Analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts offer estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Spectrum Brands Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is consumer products and home essentials company. The company is a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, grooming products and personal care products. The company manages the businesses in product-focused segments; Home and Personal Care, global Pet Care, Home and Garden. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes its products globally in the North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

Spectrum Brands Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Spectrum Brands Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.47% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.5%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spectrum Brands Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spectrum Brands Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Spectrum Brands Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

