Breaking Down Spectrum Brands Holdings: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $73.5, along with a high estimate of $78.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average represents a 12.76% decrease from the previous average price target of $84.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Spectrum Brands Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Grom UBS Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $76.00 $106.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $75.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Spectrum Brands Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Spectrum Brands Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Spectrum Brands Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Spectrum Brands Holdings

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc is consumer products and home essentials company. The company is a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, grooming products and personal care products. The company manages the businesses in product-focused segments; Home and Personal Care, global Pet Care, and Home and Garden. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes its products globally in the North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

Breaking Down Spectrum Brands Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Spectrum Brands Holdings's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.96%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Spectrum Brands Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spectrum Brands Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spectrum Brands Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Spectrum Brands Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

