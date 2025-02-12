Breaking Down S&P Global: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $601.12, a high estimate of $633.00, and a low estimate of $576.00. Marking an increase of 1.27%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $593.57.

The standing of S&P Global among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $600.00 $595.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $633.00 $617.00 David Motemeden Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $608.00 $599.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $576.00 $564.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $617.00 $620.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $580.00 $590.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Announces Buy $600.00 - Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $595.00 $570.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to S&P Global. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of S&P Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of S&P Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into S&P Global's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind S&P Global

S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. Its ratings business is the largest credit rating agency in the world and S&P's largest segment by profitability. S&P's largest segment by revenue is market intelligence, which provides desktop, data and advisory solutions, enterprise solutions, and credit/risk solutions mostly in the financial-services industry. S&P's other segments include commodity insights (Platts and other data), mobility (Carfax), and indexes.

S&P Global's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining S&P Global's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.92% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: S&P Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): S&P Global's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): S&P Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, S&P Global adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

