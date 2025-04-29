Breaking Down Southwest Airlines: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 2 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 2 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Southwest Airlines, presenting an average target of $31.08, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.82% lower than the prior average price target of $33.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Southwest Airlines is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Savanthi Syth Raymond James Lowers Outperform $40.00 $42.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $32.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Sell $23.00 $30.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $35.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Neutral $27.00 $36.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $25.00 $34.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Raises Outperform $42.00 $40.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Sell $30.00 $27.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $36.00 $29.00 Conor Cunningham Melius Research Raises Hold $34.00 $28.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Underweight $30.00 $25.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Announces Underweight $25.00 - Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $34.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Southwest Airlines. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Southwest Airlines. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Southwest Airlines compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Southwest Airlines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Southwest Airlines's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Southwest Airlines's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Southwest Airlines analyst ratings.

Get to Know Southwest Airlines Better

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates nearly 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network. In late 2025, Southwest will modify its cabins to offer some seats with extra legroom and will update its ticketing process and merchandising to offer assigned seats and more fare categories including a basic economy class that will more directly compete with other airlines' offerings.

Southwest Airlines's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Southwest Airlines's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwest Airlines's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.51% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.85.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LUV

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Sell Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for LUV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.