Breaking Down SoundHound AI: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.17, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a 6.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $6.75.

The standing of SoundHound AI among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $6.00 $5.50 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $7.00 $5.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $9.00 $9.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers.

SoundHound AI: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SoundHound AI displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 53.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SoundHound AI's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -277.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoundHound AI's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoundHound AI's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SoundHound AI's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

