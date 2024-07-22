Breaking Down Skechers USA: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $80.57, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Marking an increase of 10.07%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $73.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Skechers USA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $79.00 $77.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $82.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $83.00 - Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Buy $87.00 $71.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $81.00 $74.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $76.00 $76.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $76.00 $68.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Skechers USA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Skechers USA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Skechers USA's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Skechers USA's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Skechers USA analyst ratings.

About Skechers USA

Skechers USA Inc is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girl's shoes, boy's shoes, performance shoes, and work shoes. Allied products offered are apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Its products are available for sale at department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and internet retailers. The company's operating segments includes Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Skechers USA: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Skechers USA's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Skechers USA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skechers USA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Skechers USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SKX

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 OTR Global Downgrades Positive Mixed Jan 2022 Wedbush Upgrades Neutral Outperform Nov 2021 Argus Research Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for SKX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.