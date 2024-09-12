Breaking Down Simulations Plus: 2 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 2 analysts have published ratings on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Simulations Plus, presenting an average target of $51.5, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.04%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Simulations Plus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Announces Overweight $47.00 - Matt Hewitt Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Simulations Plus. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Simulations Plus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Simulations Plus's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Simulations Plus's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Simulations Plus Inc is engaged in the software industry. It develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company's operating segments include Software and services. It generates maximum revenue from the software segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Simulations Plus showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.23% as of 31 May, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Simulations Plus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simulations Plus's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Simulations Plus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

