Breaking Down Shift4 Payments: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $93.0, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 5.98% from the previous average price target of $87.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Shift4 Payments among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $75.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $97.00 $97.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $99.00 $99.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $104.00 $96.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $66.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $99.00 $99.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shift4 Payments. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shift4 Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Shift4 Payments's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Shift4 Payments's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Shift4 Payments analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Shift4 Payments's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Shift4 Payments's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.83% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Shift4 Payments's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shift4 Payments's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.55, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FOUR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2022 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for FOUR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.