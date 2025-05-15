Breaking Down Sea: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Sea (NYSE:SE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $166.92, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.78% increase from the previous average price target of $144.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Sea among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $182.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $180.00 $150.00 Ranjan Sharma JP Morgan Raises Overweight $190.00 $135.00 Sachin Salgaonkar B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $160.00 $160.00 Ranjan Sharma JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $135.00 $160.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $165.00 $135.00 Navin Killa UBS Raises Buy $176.00 $135.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $182.00 $148.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Ranjan Sharma JP Morgan Raises Overweight $160.00 $133.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Raises Buy $157.00 $131.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $148.00 $131.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sea. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sea. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sea compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sea compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sea's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sea's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Understanding the Numbers: Sea's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sea displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sea's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sea's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sea's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sea's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

