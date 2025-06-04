Breaking Down Rockwell Automation: 16 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 7 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $295.25, a high estimate of $371.00, and a low estimate of $201.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.72% increase from the previous average price target of $281.94.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Rockwell Automation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $371.00 $327.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $350.00 $283.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $299.00 $271.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Hold $290.00 $280.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $327.00 $283.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $283.00 $260.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $330.00 $275.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $304.00 $258.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $315.00 $265.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $271.00 $201.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $283.00 $350.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $260.00 $280.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $201.00 $248.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Lowers Overweight $275.00 $345.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $280.00 $285.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $285.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rockwell Automation. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rockwell Automation compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rockwell Automation's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Rockwell Automation's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rockwell Automation analyst ratings.

About Rockwell Automation

With roots tracing back to the early 1900s, Rockwell Automation is the successor to Rockwell International, which spun off its avionics segment in 2001. It is a pure-play industrial automation company that operates through three segments. Its largest segment by revenue, intelligent devices, sells factory floor-level devices such as motors, drives, sensors, relays, and actuators. Its software and control segment sells visualization, simulation, and human-machine interface software and control products such as programmable controllers, computers, and operator terminals. Its smallest segment, lifecycle services, offers digital consulting, engineered-to-order services, and other outsourced services such as remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and asset and plant maintenance and optimization.

Financial Milestones: Rockwell Automation's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Rockwell Automation's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Rockwell Automation's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rockwell Automation's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rockwell Automation's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

