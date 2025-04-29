Breaking Down RenaissanceRe Holdings: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $285.0, along with a high estimate of $426.00 and a low estimate of $231.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.14% lower than the prior average price target of $288.30.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of RenaissanceRe Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $282.00 $279.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $275.00 $235.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Underweight $231.00 $234.00 Andrew Andersen Jefferies Lowers Hold $265.00 $266.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $271.00 $277.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $284.00 $284.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $426.00 $437.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $294.00 $318.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $245.00 $265.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $277.00 $288.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to RenaissanceRe Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to RenaissanceRe Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RenaissanceRe Holdings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RenaissanceRe Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of RenaissanceRe Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on RenaissanceRe Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into RenaissanceRe Holdings's Background

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance and insurance solutions and related services. The company's core products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance. Revenue is derived from three sources: net premiums earned from the insurance and insurance products sold; net investment income from the investment of capital funds and cash; and other income from the company's joint ventures, advisory services, and other items. The reportable segments of the company are the Property segment which includes catastrophe and other property reinsurance, and the Casualty and Specialty segment which is comprised of casualty and specialty reinsurance. It derives a majority of its revenue from the Casualty and specialty segment.

Financial Milestones: RenaissanceRe Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining RenaissanceRe Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 33.55% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RenaissanceRe Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, RenaissanceRe Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RNR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Apr 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for RNR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.