Breaking Down Regency Centers: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $75.1, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.48% from the previous average price target of $68.60.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Regency Centers is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Johnston Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $75.00 $70.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $71.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $79.00 $69.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $75.00 $65.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $73.00 $67.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $75.00 $67.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $70.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Overweight $77.00 $71.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $67.00 $61.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regency Centers. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regency Centers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Regency Centers's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is one of the largest shopping center-focused retail REITs. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 482 properties, which includes nearly 57 million square feet of retail space following the completion of the Urstadt Biddle acquisition in August 2023. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 12% of total company net operating income. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers, with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.

Breaking Down Regency Centers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Regency Centers displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Regency Centers's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.78%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regency Centers's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regency Centers's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, Regency Centers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

