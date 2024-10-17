Breaking Down Red Rock Resorts: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $63.7, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $56.00. Marking an increase of 2.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $61.90.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Red Rock Resorts's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $64.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $54.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $63.00 Steve Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $62.00 $59.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $69.00 $62.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $70.00 $63.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $65.00 $62.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $63.00 $64.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $63.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Red Rock Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Red Rock Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Red Rock Resorts's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Red Rock Resorts: A Closer Look

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development, and management company. The company mainly develops strategically located casino and entertainment properties. It generates a majority of its revenue from Casino.

Financial Milestones: Red Rock Resorts's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Red Rock Resorts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.89% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 24.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 21.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

