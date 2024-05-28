Breaking Down RBC Bearings: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $302.5, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $276.00. Marking an increase of 9.11%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $277.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of RBC Bearings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $276.00 $245.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $310.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $276.00 $245.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Buy $328.00 $309.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to RBC Bearings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of RBC Bearings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of RBC Bearings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Inc is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The end market is the United States of America. The company has two reportable segments: Aerospace Defense segment represents the end markets for the company's highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications; and Industrial segment represents the end markets for the company's engineered bearings and precision components used in various industrial applications. It derives maximum revenue from Industrial Segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of RBC Bearings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: RBC Bearings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.91%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): RBC Bearings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, RBC Bearings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

