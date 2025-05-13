Breaking Down Range Resources: 18 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 18 analysts have published ratings on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.11, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has increased by 3.34% from the previous average price target of $39.78.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Range Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $40.00 $32.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $46.00 $45.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $36.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $43.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $49.00 $49.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $36.00 $40.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $32.00 $33.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $36.00 $37.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $42.00 $42.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $36.00 $41.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $55.00 $46.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $40.00 Bertrand Hodee Truist Securities Raises Hold $37.00 $35.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $43.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $33.00 $32.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $40.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $41.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Range Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Range Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Range Resources compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Range Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Range Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Range Resources's Background

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2024, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.18 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 68% of production.

A Deep Dive into Range Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Range Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 42.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Range Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, Range Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

