Breaking Down Ralph Lauren: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $199.8, a high estimate of $208.00, and a low estimate of $193.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.23% increase from the previous average price target of $191.70.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Ralph Lauren by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $205.00 $195.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $193.00 $171.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $207.00 $207.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $208.00 $193.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $195.00 $175.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $207.00 $195.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $195.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $193.00 $196.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ralph Lauren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ralph Lauren's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Ralph Lauren Better

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Financial Milestones: Ralph Lauren's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ralph Lauren showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.05% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ralph Lauren's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralph Lauren's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ralph Lauren's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ralph Lauren's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

