Breaking Down Prothena Corp: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $50.25, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A 4.74% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $52.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Prothena Corp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $31.00 $33.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $62.00 $66.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $24.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Prothena Corp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Prothena Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Prothena Corp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Prothena Corp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Prothena Corp: A Closer Look

Prothena Corp PLC is a biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare neurodegenerative and peripheral amyloid diseases. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

A Deep Dive into Prothena Corp's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Prothena Corp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3184.75% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Prothena Corp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 50.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prothena Corp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prothena Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Prothena Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

