Breaking Down Progyny: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.5, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. A 8.89% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $22.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Progyny's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $17.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $22.00 Sarah James Barclays Lowers Overweight $17.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Progyny. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Progyny compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Progyny's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Progyny's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Progyny Better

Progyny Inc is a company engaged in specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of the treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Financial Insights: Progyny

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Progyny's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Progyny's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progyny's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progyny's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Progyny's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

