Breaking Down Privia Health Gr: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Privia Health Gr (NASDAQ:PRVA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.7, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.55% increase from the previous average price target of $26.44.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Privia Health Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Constantine Davides Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $29.00 $26.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $30.00 $29.00 Sean Wieland Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $40.00 $25.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Matthew Sheerin Needham Announces Buy $25.00 - Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $26.00 $26.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $26.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Privia Health Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Privia Health Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Privia Health Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Privia Health Gr analyst ratings.

Discovering Privia Health Gr: A Closer Look

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

A Deep Dive into Privia Health Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Privia Health Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.55% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Privia Health Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Privia Health Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Privia Health Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Privia Health Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PRVA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Cowen & Co. Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jan 2022 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PRVA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.