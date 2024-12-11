Breaking Down Primoris Services: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $84.17, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. This current average reflects an increase of 32.03% from the previous average price target of $63.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Primoris Services among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Announces Overweight $96.00 - Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $100.00 $75.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $85.00 $60.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $78.00 $51.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $75.00 $69.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Announces Overweight $71.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Primoris Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Primoris Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Primoris Services's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Primoris Services's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp is a provider of infrastructure services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of construction services, maintenance, replacement, fabrication and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The reportable segments are Utilities segment and the Energy segment. The Utilities segment operates in a range of services, including the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communication systems. The Energy segment operates in a range of services that include engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, outages, pipeline construction and maintenance and others.

Primoris Services: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Primoris Services displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Primoris Services's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Primoris Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Primoris Services's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.99. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

