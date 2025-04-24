Breaking Down Penumbra: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Penumbra, revealing an average target of $313.83, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. Marking an increase of 9.98%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $285.36.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Penumbra is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Rescott |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $325.00|$316.00 | |David Rescott |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $315.00|$325.00 | |Travis Steed |B of A Securities |Announces |Buy | $320.00|- | |Robert Marcus |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $285.00|$230.00 | |David Rescott |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $325.00|$285.00 | |Shagun Singh |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $313.00|$285.00 | |Jason Mills |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $340.00|$323.00 | |Priya Sachdeva |UBS |Raises |Buy | $320.00|$305.00 | |Larry Biegelsen |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $305.00|$275.00 | |Matt O'Brien |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $330.00|$250.00 | |Kallum Titchmarsh |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $260.00|$240.00 | |David Rescott |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $328.00|$305.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Penumbra's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Penumbra's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Penumbra analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Penumbra

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. It operates as one reportable segment and its business activity consists of the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of inventive medical products.

Penumbra: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Penumbra showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.83% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.99%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Penumbra's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PEN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.