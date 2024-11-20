Breaking Down Penumbra: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Penumbra, presenting an average target of $237.18, a high estimate of $263.00, and a low estimate of $222.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $210.67, the current average has increased by 12.58%.

The standing of Penumbra among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $250.00 $235.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $235.00 $225.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $248.00 $244.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $235.00 $176.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $234.00 $224.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $235.00 $200.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $222.00 $205.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Announces Buy $238.00 - Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $263.00 - Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $224.00 $187.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penumbra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Penumbra's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Penumbra: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Penumbra's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Penumbra's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

