Breaking Down Pennant Gr: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Pennant Gr (NASDAQ:PNTG) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.5, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Marking an increase of 0.8%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $31.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pennant Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $32.00 Raj Kumar Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $31.00 $30.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $32.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pennant Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pennant Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pennant Gr compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pennant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Pennant Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Pennant Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pennant Gr

Pennant Group Inc is engaged in providing healthcare services to patients of all ages, including the growing senior population, in the United States. It operates in multiple lines of business including home health, hospice, and senior living which includes the company's assisted living, independent living, and memory care communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The company generates majority of its revenue from home health and hospice services segment, which includes its home health, hospice and home care businesses.

Breaking Down Pennant Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pennant Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 33.73% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pennant Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pennant Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pennant Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.09%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Pennant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.1. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

