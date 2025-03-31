Breaking Down Payoneer Global: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.92, with a high estimate of $16.50 and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.43% increase from the previous average price target of $11.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Payoneer Global's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $10.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $16.50 $14.50 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $11.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $13.00 - Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $13.00 $8.50 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Payoneer Global. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Payoneer Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Payoneer Global's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Payoneer Global's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Payoneer Global analyst ratings.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc is a financial technology company purpose-built to enable the world's small and medium-sized businesses (SMB(s)) to grow and operate their businesses around the world by reliably and securely connecting them to the digital economy. The company started to empower commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries, and currencies with its diversified cross-border payments platform.

Breaking Down Payoneer Global's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Payoneer Global's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.95%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Payoneer Global's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Payoneer Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

