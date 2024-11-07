Breaking Down Paycor HCM: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $17.91, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average represents a 21.1% decrease from the previous average price target of $22.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Paycor HCM among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $15.00 $13.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $18.00 - Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $20.00 $26.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $20.00 $42.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Paycor HCM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Paycor HCM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Paycor HCM's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Paycor HCM's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM provides payroll and human capital management solutions to small and midsize clients in the United States via a software-as-a-service model. Alongside core payroll functionality, the firm's platform offers a suite of HCM solutions including talent management and time and attendance software, third-party integration capabilities, and industry-specific configurations. The firm targets customers with 10-1,000 employees and had over 30,500 customers as of June 2024.

Paycor HCM: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Paycor HCM's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Paycor HCM's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paycor HCM's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Paycor HCM's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

