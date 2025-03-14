Breaking Down PagerDuty: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.4, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 12.3% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.40.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive PagerDuty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $23.00 $24.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $22.00 $24.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $18.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PagerDuty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PagerDuty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PagerDuty's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About PagerDuty

PagerDuty Inc is a digital operations management platform that manages urgent and mission-critical work for a modern, digital business. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and combines it with human response data to take the right actions in real-time. The product offerings of the company include PagerDuty Incident Management, DevOps, AIOPs, Process Automation, and Customer Service Operations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PagerDuty

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PagerDuty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PagerDuty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PagerDuty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PagerDuty's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.12. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

