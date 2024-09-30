Breaking Down Pagaya Techs: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Pagaya Techs (NASDAQ:PGY) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $27.0, along with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.76% lower than the prior average price target of $30.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Pagaya Techs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $36.00 $48.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Announces Buy $21.00 - David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pagaya Techs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Pagaya Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Pagaya Techs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Pagaya Techs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pagaya Techs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Pagaya Techs's Background

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. It was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit. The company generates majority of its revenue from United States.

Financial Milestones: Pagaya Techs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pagaya Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.65% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pagaya Techs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -30.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pagaya Techs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pagaya Techs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, Pagaya Techs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.