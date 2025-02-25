Breaking Down Owens-Corning: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Owens-Corning and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $219.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $245.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.72% from the previous average price target of $215.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Owens-Corning is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $212.00 $224.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Buy $235.00 $245.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $200.00 $225.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $210.00 $215.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $207.00 $212.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $225.00 $195.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $245.00 $192.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Owens-Corning. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Owens-Corning compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Owens-Corning's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Owens-Corning's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Owens-Corning Better

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with three reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Owens-Corning's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Owens-Corning displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Owens-Corning's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens-Corning's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Owens-Corning's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.06. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

