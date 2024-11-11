Breaking Down Omega Healthcare Invts: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $42.33, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Marking an increase of 11.98%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $37.80.

The standing of Omega Healthcare Invts among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $39.00 Kai Klose Berenberg Announces Buy $45.00 - Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $45.00 $44.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $43.00 $40.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $39.00 $33.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $39.00 $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that invests in the United States real estate markets. Omega's portfolio focuses on long-term healthcare facilities. Omega has one reportable segment consisting of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs).

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Omega Healthcare Invts displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 40.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omega Healthcare Invts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omega Healthcare Invts's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.15.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

