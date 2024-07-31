Breaking Down Oceaneering International: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 0 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Oceaneering International and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $26.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.9% from the previous average price target of $25.50.

The standing of Oceaneering International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Raises Underweight $24.00 $21.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Underweight $21.00 $22.00

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries. Most of Oceaneering's products are produced for the offshore oil and gas market. It had a 2020 segment realignment to promote synergies and cost efficiency. The five segments are subsea robotics; manufactured products; offshore projects group; integrity management and digital solutions; and aerospace and defense technologies. Within the segments are two businesses - services and products provided primarily to the oil and gas industry. The firm is also involved in the offshore renewables and mobility solutions industries.

Oceaneering International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Oceaneering International displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Oceaneering International's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oceaneering International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oceaneering International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Oceaneering International's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.37. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

