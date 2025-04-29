Breaking Down Nurix Therapeutics: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.14, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 10.39% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $29.17.

The perception of Nurix Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $25.00 $32.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $27.00 $28.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $16.00 - Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nurix Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Nurix Therapeutics's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Nurix Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.26% as of 28 February, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nurix Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -305.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nurix Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nurix Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Nurix Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

