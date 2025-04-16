Breaking Down Nucor: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Nucor, presenting an average target of $153.67, a high estimate of $169.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.35%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Nucor among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Bill Peterson |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $140.00|$156.00 | |Mike Harris |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $169.00|$175.00 | |Curt Woodworth |UBS |Raises |Buy | $160.00|$156.00 | |Bill Peterson |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $156.00|$150.00 | |Carlos De Alba |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $167.00|$154.00 | |Carlos De Alba |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $154.00|$166.00 | |Bill Peterson |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $150.00|$152.00 | |Christopher LeFemina|Jefferies |Raises |Hold | $135.00|$125.00 | |Bill Peterson |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $152.00|$168.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nucor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nucor compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nucor's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nucor analyst ratings.

Get to Know Nucor Better

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company's reportable segments are steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. A majority of its revenue is derived from the steel mills segment, which is engaged in producing sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet piling), and bar steel products. Nucor manufactures steel principally from scrap steel and scrap steel substitutes using electric arc furnaces (EAFs) along with continuous casting and automated rolling mills. The steel mills segment sells its products mainly to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

A Deep Dive into Nucor's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Nucor's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.17% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Nucor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Nucor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

