Breaking Down Nu Holdings: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nu Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.47, accompanied by a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $13.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $13.90, the current average has increased by 11.29%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Nu Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.50 John Coffey Barclays Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $16.00 $16.00 Thiago Batista UBS Announces Neutral $13.50 - Domingos Falavina JP Morgan Raises Neutral $14.50 $12.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $16.00 $14.00 Mike Niehuser Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 John Coffey Barclays Announces Overweight $15.00 - Inigo Vega Jefferies Raises Buy $15.20 $10.80

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Nu Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nu Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 55.21% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Nu Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.37%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nu Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Nu Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

