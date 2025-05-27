Breaking Down New Fortress Energy: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.8, with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average represents a 41.58% decrease from the previous average price target of $20.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive New Fortress Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $13.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Lowers Buy $8.00 $34.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $19.00 $23.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to New Fortress Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of New Fortress Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of New Fortress Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into New Fortress Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is an integrated gas-to-power company. Its business model spans the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, terminals, and conversion or development of a natural gas-fired generation. It has invested in floating, liquefied natural gas vessels to lower the cost of acquiring gas while securing a long-term supply for its terminals. Its segments include Terminals & Infrastructure, and Ships. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Terminals & Infrastructure segment.

Breaking Down New Fortress Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, New Fortress Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -30.7% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: New Fortress Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: New Fortress Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

