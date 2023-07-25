Breaking Down Natural Gas Forecast: Bullish Signals and Challenges Ahead

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas Forecast Video for 26.07.23 by Bruce Powers

Natural gas continues to push up against resistance around the 100-Day EMA. Resistance around the line was tested again today, for the fourth day in a row, and natural gas was unable to stay above it. What is interesting is that the correction over the past few days occurred inside the wide range from last Thursday. The correction has been mild with today on track to close green for the first time in three days.

Bullish Breakout Confirmed Above 2.88

Once natural can get over last week’s high of 2.79 it will also be over the 100-Day EMA. Each provides a bullish signal. Monthly resistance from June is at 2.88, a little below the first shown target zone from around 3.00 to 3.02. June’s high matches the last swing high on the daily chart. Once a daily close occurs above 2.88 the bullish breakout is confirmed.

Two Advances Off Trend Bottoms, Showing Potential for a Measured Move

There have been two advances off the trend bottoms for natural gas. The current and second advance (2) was up 47.9% from the April trend low of 1.95. It took 51 trading days to reach that high. We are now into the 69th trading day. The first rally (1) off the February 22 trend low rallied 53.9% in only seven days. Of course, there is not a match in time between the two rallies. Will there be a match in the percentage advance? Certainly, there is a good chance of this. They match on a percentage basis at the 3.01 level. That will complete a measured move between rally labeled 2 and 1.

Upside Continuation Hinges on Further Strength Confirmation

Regardless of the above bullish assessment, natural gas needs to further confirm strength and trigger an upside continuation. Until then, a further price correction or consolidation is possible. Today’s low of 2.66 is near term support, while a drop below it will have natural gas first heading towards Thursday’s low of 2.62, followed by the 34-Day EMA line at 2.58. That 34-Day line should not be breached. From the last swing low in July the line is starting to confirm support as it was tested. Although price dipped below it briefly, the market did show that it is aware of the line.

