Breaking Down M&T Bank: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $218.23, a high estimate of $243.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.26% increase from the previous average price target of $196.14.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive M&T Bank is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $223.50 $215.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $243.00 $205.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $243.00 $216.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $230.00 $220.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $205.00 $190.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $232.00 $210.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $207.00 $192.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $190.00 $165.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $218.00 $188.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $216.00 $190.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $228.00 $170.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $208.00 $190.00 Bill Carcache Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $210.00 - John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $210.00 $187.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $210.00 $208.00

Delving into M&T Bank's Background

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

M&T Bank: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, M&T Bank faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.13% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: M&T Bank's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: M&T Bank's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

