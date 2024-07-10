Breaking Down Mr. Cooper Gr: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Mr. Cooper Gr (NASDAQ:COOP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $91.83, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.04% from the previous average price target of $85.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Mr. Cooper Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $95.00 $92.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Overweight $94.00 $85.00 Mark Devries Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $90.00 $88.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $92.00 $86.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Outperform $100.00 $85.00 Kyle Joseph Jefferies Raises Hold $80.00 $74.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mr. Cooper Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mr. Cooper Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Mr. Cooper Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mr. Cooper Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Mr. Cooper Gr: A Closer Look

Mr. Cooper Group Inc is a home loan servicer. The company focuses on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products. It has operating segments namely Servicing segment which performs operational activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, and customer service, The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through a direct-to-consumer channel, which provides refinance options for existing customers, and through a correspondent channel, which purchases or originates loans from mortgage bankers and brokers, and the Corporate segment. The Servicing segment of the company generates maximum revenue.

Financial Insights: Mr. Cooper Gr

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mr. Cooper Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 73.98% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mr. Cooper Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mr. Cooper Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, Mr. Cooper Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

