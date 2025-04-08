Breaking Down Morgan Stanley Direct: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct (NYSE:MSDL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.75, with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. A decline of 1.19% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Morgan Stanley Direct is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ryan Lynch |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $20.00|$21.00 | |Kenneth Lee |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $22.00|$22.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $20.00|$21.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $21.00|$20.00 |

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Morgan Stanley Direct. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Morgan Stanley Direct compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Morgan Stanley Direct's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Morgan Stanley Direct

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a fund whose investment objective is to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns via current income and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing predominantly in directly originated senior secured term loans issued by U.S. middle-market companies backed by private equity sponsors. It invests predominantly in directly originated senior secured term loans including first lien senior secured term loans including unitranche loans and second lien senior secured term loans, with the balance of the investments expected to be in higher-yielding assets such as mezzanine debt, unsecured debt, equity investments and other opportunistic asset purchases.

Morgan Stanley Direct's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Morgan Stanley Direct's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Morgan Stanley Direct's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 84.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Morgan Stanley Direct's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley Direct's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Morgan Stanley Direct's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.07. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

