Breaking Down Montrose Environmental Gr: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Montrose Environmental Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $37.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 6.2% decrease from the previous average price target of $40.33.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Montrose Environmental Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $33.00 $40.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $39.00 $44.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Lowers Buy $38.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Montrose Environmental Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Montrose Environmental Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Montrose Environmental Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Montrose Environmental Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc is an environmental services company. The firm's operating segments are Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis, and Remediation and Reuse. Through its Assessment, Permitting, and Response segment, the company provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response, and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis include test and analysis of air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants whereas, the Remediation and Reuse segment provide clients with engineering, design, implementation, operations and maintenance services, to treat contaminated water, remove contaminant or create biogas. United States Contributes the majority of geographic revenue.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Montrose Environmental Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.8% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -16.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Montrose Environmental Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

