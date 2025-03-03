Breaking Down MongoDB: 31 Analysts Share Their Views

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) underwent analysis by 31 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 13 4 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 10 11 3 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $369.35, along with a high estimate of $430.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. Observing a 5.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $350.96.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MongoDB by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Buy $350.00 $400.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $275.00 $350.00 Colin Liu China Renaissance Announces Buy $351.00 - Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $344.00 - Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $330.00 $400.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $430.00 $400.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Announces Buy $350.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $430.00 $400.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Sell $220.00 - Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Neutral $300.00 - David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $385.00 $325.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $380.00 $380.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $425.00 $350.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $320.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $395.00 $375.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $425.00 $360.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $400.00 $350.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $405.00 $340.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $400.00 $350.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $390.00 $340.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $350.00 $295.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $390.00 $380.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Neutral $320.00 $275.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $350.00 $340.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $400.00 $375.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $415.00 $335.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $425.00 $425.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $360.00 $325.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $375.00 $330.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $380.00 $305.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MongoDB. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for MongoDB's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know MongoDB Better

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Breaking Down MongoDB's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: MongoDB's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MongoDB's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

