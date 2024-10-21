Breaking Down Matador Resources: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $77.33, along with a high estimate of $89.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average represents a 2.27% decrease from the previous average price target of $79.13.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Matador Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $78.00 $76.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $72.00 $76.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $78.00 $75.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $89.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $86.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $76.00 $74.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $74.00 $85.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $76.00 $83.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $89.00 $88.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $81.00 $83.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Raises Buy $87.00 $85.00

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business.

Matador Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.44.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

