Breaking Down MasTec: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $169.44, a high estimate of $195.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.79% increase from the previous average price target of $155.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MasTec. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $151.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $130.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Lowers Buy $175.00 $185.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $167.00 $156.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $153.00 $162.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $172.00 $154.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $185.00 $155.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $168.00 $153.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $195.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MasTec. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MasTec compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for MasTec's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind MasTec

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include engineering, building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

Understanding the Numbers: MasTec's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: MasTec's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasTec's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

