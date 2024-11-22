Breaking Down Masimo: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $176.2, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.63% increase from the previous average price target of $165.25.

A clear picture of Masimo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Announces Outperform $170.00 - Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $171.00 $160.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $165.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $170.00 $166.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Masimo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Masimo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Masimo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Masimo

Masimo Corp is a global technology company. The company's segment includes healthcare and non-healthcare. The healthcare business segment is a key revenue driver, develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, hospital automation and connectivity solutions, remote monitoring devices and consumer health products. Its non-healthcare segment includes consumer audio business develops, manufactures, markets sells and licenses premium and luxury audio sound products and related integration technologies.

Understanding the Numbers: Masimo's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Masimo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Masimo's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Masimo's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Masimo's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, Masimo faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

