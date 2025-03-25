Breaking Down Maravai LifeSciences: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $4.62, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. This current average represents a 44.0% decrease from the previous average price target of $8.25.

The standing of Maravai LifeSciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00 Dan Brennan UBS Lowers Neutral $2.50 $8.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $8.00 $9.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Neutral $3.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Maravai LifeSciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Maravai LifeSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Maravai LifeSciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Maravai LifeSciences Better

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is a life sciences company that provides critical products that drive the development of groundbreaking vaccines, drug therapies, cell and gene therapies, and diagnostics. The group's solutions empower research into human diseases and support the entire biopharmaceutical development process from early discovery to commercialization. Its reportable segments are Nucleic acid production and biologics safety testing. It generates a majority of its revenue from Nucleic Acid Production and focuses on the manufacturing and sale of nucleic acid products to support the needs of customers' research, and therapeutic and vaccine programs. In addition, the segment also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples.

Maravai LifeSciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Maravai LifeSciences's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -23.92% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -46.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maravai LifeSciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Maravai LifeSciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

