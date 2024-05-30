Breaking Down Lyft: 17 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) were provided by 17 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 10 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.47, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.57% from the previous average price target of $16.56.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lyft. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $19.00 $16.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $23.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $17.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $16.00 $14.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Market Perform $19.00 $15.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $18.00 $15.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $18.00 $15.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $12.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $15.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $22.00 $17.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Announces Buy $20.00 - Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $23.00 $17.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lyft. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Lyft's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Lyft's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lyft analyst ratings.

Discovering Lyft: A Closer Look

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Lyft: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lyft displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lyft's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.32.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

