Breaking Down Lululemon Athletica: 35 Analysts Share Their Views

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) underwent analysis by 35 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|13
|11
|9
|2
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3M Ago
|11
|6
|6
|0
|0
Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $390.66, a high estimate of $550.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.47%.
Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination
The perception of Lululemon Athletica by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Jay Sole
|UBS
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$315.00
|$385.00
|Brooke Roach
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$286.00
|$463.00
|Mark Altschwager
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$350.00
|$470.00
|Michael Binetti
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$400.00
|Joseph Civello
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$310.00
|$415.00
|Randal Konik
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Underperform
|$220.00
|$220.00
|John Kernan
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Buy
|$420.00
|$447.00
|Mark Altschwager
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$470.00
|$470.00
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$338.00
|$457.00
|Paul Lejuez
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$300.00
|$415.00
|Randal Konik
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Underperform
|$220.00
|$240.00
|Mark Altschwager
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$470.00
|$505.00
|Krisztina Katai
|Deutsche Bank
|Announces
|Hold
|$357.00
|-
|Aneesha Sherman
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$382.00
|$376.00
|Ike Boruchow
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$350.00
|$425.00
|Jim Duffy
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$416.00
|$410.00
|Adrienne Yih
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$338.00
|$395.00
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$457.00
|$509.00
|Simeon Siegel
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$384.00
|$420.00
|Brian Nagel
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$445.00
|$445.00
|Tom Nikic
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$400.00
|$397.00
|Lorraine Hutchinson
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$440.00
|$430.00
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$470.00
|$550.00
|John Kernan
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$447.00
|$437.00
|Erwan Rambourg
|HSBC
|Announces
|Buy
|$425.00
|-
|Joseph Civello
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$415.00
|$498.00
|Dana Telsey
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$550.00
|$550.00
|Paul Lejuez
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$415.00
|$500.00
|John Kernan
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Buy
|$437.00
|$515.00
|Alexandra Steiger
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$404.00
|$490.00
|Jim Duffy
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$410.00
|$539.00
|Brooke Roach
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$463.00
|$521.00
|Aneesha Sherman
|Bernstein
|Lowers
|Market Perform
|$376.00
|$384.00
|Brooke Roach
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$463.00
|$521.00
|Lorraine Hutchinson
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$430.00
|$530.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lululemon Athletica. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lululemon Athletica compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lululemon Athletica's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lululemon Athletica's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Lululemon Athletica analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Lululemon Athletica's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lululemon Athletica showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.4% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Lululemon Athletica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.62%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Lululemon Athletica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
