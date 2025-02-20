Breaking Down Louisiana-Pacific: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $122.75, with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $108.00. Marking an increase of 4.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $118.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Louisiana-Pacific is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Chercover DA Davidson Lowers Buy $123.00 $125.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $108.00 $105.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $135.00 $117.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Louisiana-Pacific. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Louisiana-Pacific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Louisiana-Pacific's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Louisiana-Pacific's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Louisiana-Pacific: A Closer Look

Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer and also offers engineered wood siding used in home construction and repair and remodel projects. The company is largely exposed to the North American housing market but has also established capacity in Brazil and Chile.

Louisiana-Pacific: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Louisiana-Pacific's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Louisiana-Pacific's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Louisiana-Pacific's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Louisiana-Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

