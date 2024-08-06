Breaking Down LiveRamp Holdings: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $52.8, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has increased by 0.38% from the previous average price target of $52.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive LiveRamp Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $56.00 $51.00 Stan Zlotsky Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $45.00 $49.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $51.00 $51.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LiveRamp Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of LiveRamp Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into LiveRamp Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About LiveRamp Holdings

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a global technology company that helps companies build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics and foundational identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust.

Financial Insights: LiveRamp Holdings

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LiveRamp Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.63% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: LiveRamp Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): LiveRamp Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): LiveRamp Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: LiveRamp Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

